Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

White Florida officer charged in shoving of Black woman who was on her knees at protest

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida police officer is being charged with battery one month after he was recorded shoving a kneeling Black Lives Matter protester to the ground.

Fort Lauderdale police officer Steven Pohorence was seen “intentionally touching or striking” the 19-year-old woman during the May 31 protest, said Broward State Attorney Mike Satz.

The video was shot during the protest against police brutality in the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.

Court records also show prosecutors charged the 29-year-old Pohorence based on the victim’s injuries detailed in her medical records. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

“Well, given the current climate locally and nationally, I’m not surprised,” said Pohorence’s attorney Michael Dutko. “My concern, though, is for most people their knowledge of this situation and many people have strong opinions about this situation that tends to derive from a few snippets of the video.”

Pohorence is also being investigated over his use of force in two recent encounters with black men, seen on body camera video.

One video shows him force his knee onto a man’s neck.

Fort Fauderdale police chief Rick Maglione said in a statement:

“The status of officer Pohorence will be changed to administrative leave without pay. At the conclusion of the process being led by the state attorney’s office, our office of internal affairs will complete an administrative investigation to determine if any departmental policies were violated.”

A date has not yet been scheduled for Pohorence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

