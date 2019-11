Website will pay you $3K per month to smoke marijuana

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2014 file photo, a man smokes medical marijuana at his home in Belfast, Maine. Sniff and search is no longer the default for police in some of the 33 states that have legalized marijuana. Traditionally, an officer could use the merest whiff of weed to justify a warrantless vehicle search, and whatever turned up could be used as evidence in court. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

This could be a “highly” sought after job…

A company wants to pay someone $3,000 a month to review marijuana.

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana online magazine that provides research on cannabis products.

The company is looking for someone to receive and critique a box containing different products every month.

The products can range from weed, vapes, edibles, and CBD oils.

But you have to live somewhere in the US or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

The candidate must also critique the cannabis on camera and post blogs about the products.

You can apply on their website.