Washington state lawmaker accused of terrorism won’t resign

A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States.
The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities.
After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation.
Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.