Walt Disney company to donate more than $1 million in relief efforts to help Bahamas victims

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Walt Disney Company has announced it will donate more than $1 million to help the Bahamas in its Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Disney’s commitment includes a $1 million donation to non-profit relief agencies who will be undertaking recovery and rebuilding efforts, as well as the provision of supplies – including food staples and basic construction materials – to those in impacted areas.

“We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger said.

Disney employees at Disney’s Castaway Cay, which experienced only tropical force strength winds will also have access to resources.

Disney also donated back in 2018 for Hurricane Michael recovery.