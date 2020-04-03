Walmart to hold virtual-only annual Shareholders’ Meeting due to COVID-19

Breaking News
14 COVID-19 related deaths in Monroe County, 436 confirmed cases, 28 patients in the ICU
Live Now
Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Walmart to hold virtual-only annual Shareholders’ Meeting due to COVID-19

National News

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon speaks during the Walmart shareholders meeting at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. The Business Roundtable, a group that represents the most powerful companies in America, is naming McMillon as its new chairman. McMillon succeeds JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in the role. Dimon will continue to serve as a board member after completing his tenure as the group’s chairman at year’s end. (Jason Ivester/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is going virtual for its annual Shareholders’ Meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 2020 meeting will now be a business meeting held virtually. The main focus will be on shareholder voting.

The meeting set for Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will be conducted by a virtual meeting only. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is April 9, 2020. Additional details confirming how shares may be voted before or during the meeting on June 3, as well as the time of the virtual meeting and how to access it as a shareholder, will be included in the company’s proxy statement to be filed later this month.

The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company’s website.

The event, held each June in Northwest Arkansas, usually features a large associate celebration that welcomes Walmart workers from across the world.

The retailer is now exploring ways to celebrate its associates virtually this year.

Walmart also announced that it is extending work-from-home measures for associates working at the Home Office in Bentonville.

Associates will now work from home through May 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss