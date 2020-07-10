Video shows Colorado officer pointing gun at doctor’s head on his own property

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado man is preparing to file a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police department after an officer pointed a gun at him after he arrived at his own property.

Body camera footage shows the encounter between Dr. P.J. Parmar, who is Indian American, and a white Aurora police officer identified as J. Henderson, the New York Post reported.

In the footage, Henderson says, “Let me see your ***ing hands. What are you doing?”

Parmar responds, “You’re on my property. Leave.”

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on March 1. Parmar owns the Mango House building, “a shared space for refugees and asylees,” according to its website. He said he had just pulled in to drop off gear from a Boy Scout trip when he spotted a police car in his parking garage.

“I stopped immediately,” Parmar said. “I beeped at him to get his attention, and I knew there was going to be something interesting, so I started filming him.”

Parmar said the officer approached his car and pointed a gun at his head.

“It’s a mix of being scared and it’s a mix of being annoyed and frustrated,” Parmar said.

In the video, Parmar tells the officer to get off his property while he continues to unload his gear. Eventually, the police leave.

While APD said it cannot comment on an internal affairs investigation, the video shows Henderson explaining his side of the story to another APD officer captured on body cam.

“I was typing a report, and he comes rolling in here like he’s about to assault me with his car,” the officer said.

Said Parmar: “The way I pulled in was absolutely the way I pulled in many times. I didn’t know he was there.”

Parmar’s attorney, David Lane of Killmer, with Lane and Newman LLP, said this is a clear case of excessive force.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has said pointing a gun at someone is use of force, and you have to be in reasonable fear that your life is in jeopardy to use that level of force. All Dr. Parmar did was honk his horn at this cop who is illegally parked in Parmar’s building parking lot,” Lane said.

This incident comes amid widespread criticism of the APD following the death of Elijah McClain and an officer being found drunk in his patrol car while on duty.

Parmar is calling for a full restructuring of the Aurora Police Department.

“For my one episode with the video camera, there’s a dozen unfortunate souls ending up on the wrong end of that gun,” Parmar said.