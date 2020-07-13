1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Video of officer with knee on man’s neck sparks fury

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Video showing a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man’s neck while trying to restrain him has prompted protests and demands to suspend the officers involved.

The video shot Saturday night from a passerby’s vehicle shows Allentown officers restraining a man on the ground outside of St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Hospital. 

Police say officers found the man vomiting and staggering toward the hospital’s emergency room. When they approached, he allegedly spat on them. Officers restrained the man while hospital staff used a spit shield, police say.

An officer appears to hold his knee to the man’s neck.

Justan Parker, the leader of Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley, says the 24-second-long video is reminiscent of that of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, when an officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes: “We’re done. People think that it couldn’t happen here and it has been happening. And it has happened again yesterday. So enough is enough.”

The arrest prompted a protest in Allentown on Saturday night.

Both Allentown’s Mayor Ray O’Connell and Police Chief Glenn Grannitz showed up to ease tensions.

Earlier this month, the police department released its use-of-force policy, which specifically bans chokeholds as well as neck restraints.

The policy is available on the department’s website and was released at the request of the city council.

It says, in part, that only necessary and reasonable force can be used to control a situation or overcome resistance to arrest.

It also says officers can determine the degree of force necessary based on the amount of resistance used by the suspect.

It’s not clear what happened before the camera started rolling.

“It’s really concerning, and it’s scary, in fact, because now that the policy was made public, there’s still not a buy-in to it, so it’s like what are we doing here? What was the point in releasing it if we’re not going to adhere to it?” said Parker.

Police say the man was treated at the hospital and then released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

