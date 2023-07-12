AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s a viral video with millions of views showing Shayden Walker ringing the doorbell of his neighbors Brennan and Angell Ray looking for friends after being bullied.

This heartwarming moment started at the beginning of the month. Angell Ray said the reason they decided to post the video on TikTok was that people needed to see the moment and that it was not acceptable how Shayden was feeling. She also thought people would relate to him.

“Honestly, we posted it to get, like some friends for him… We had no idea it would reach worldwide or nationwide, so the fact it’s gone all over the world is crazy,” said Angell Ray.

Shortly after posting the video, the Rays started a GoFundMe for Shayden that at the time of closing raised nearly $40,000.

“I made the GoFundMe and within the first hour, it was $2,000 and within the first five hours, it was $10,000. Before I could get off work, we had passed $20,000 and so it was honestly, it was mind-blowing how fast it happened. We were honestly hoping to get to Shayden and his parents before they had seen it, but it had gone so viral that there was no way,” said Angell Ray.

Shayden’s mother, Krishna Patterson, said she didn’t know about the post on TikTok and the GoFundMe until later that night after it was posted.

“I messaged Angell and said ‘What is this?’ because I didn’t know them, and then I didn’t get to see the video because I didn’t have TikTok. So when I was able to see the video and see the pain in Shayden’s eyes, I realized that these people were just good-hearted, literal walking angels who wanted to do something good for a boy they saw in pain… When I was talking to Angell about it, finally, when I got to see how much the GoFundMe was, I asked her to shut it off, and in less then in 24 hours, it had ballooned to $37,000… After I and Shayden talked about it, we agreed to donate some of that,” said Patterson.

She added that those funds would go towards tornado victims in Perryton, Texas, and Matador, Texas, as well as to the war in Ukraine.

Brennan Ray said after seeing how the video and GoFundMe blew up, the number one thing on his mind was Shayden.

“My main thing, I was thinking of Shayden. I was thinking about how this is going to make this kid’s summer, it’s going to change his life possibly, so he was like really what was on my mind, just making sure that he’s happy and can make some friends,” said Brennan Ray.

He added that he learned some pretty important things from this moment.

“Easily, I can say off top don’t ever judge anybody by how they look, how they talk, how they act, because you never know what somebody is going through, you never know the struggles that are going on within themselves, at home, so just be kind to everybody and be aware of the situation,” said Brennan Ray.

Angell Ray added it takes one person to make a difference.

“We are just two normal people in Amarillo, Texas, so just one person having the courage to step out and ask for friends leads to another person having the courage to step out and ask and spread awareness on bullying, so it’s just been a great chain reaction of amazing things happening,” she said.

Shayden shared some advice for bullies and kids that may be looking to fit in by making fun of others.

“If you’re a bully, just know that I’m not mad at you, I’m just disappointed in you. And if you are not a bully, please do not become a bully. I speak from experience. I have been a bully once, but I learned from that mistake, and I hope that people who have never been a bully, just don’t become one, please. It is a world full of heartbreak,” said Shayden.

Patterson said this moment also brought awareness to what bullying can do to someone.

“A lot of people who are bullies were once bullied themselves, and they just don’t know how to deal with that pain, and I hope this brings to light, not only those people dealing with their pain and speaking out and asking for help too, but the people that are bullied that they are not alone and I feel that this is what this has done,” said Patterson.

Brennan Ray said many people across the world and in the community have reached out to Shayden to show their support.

“Whataburger’s official account wants to send Shayden and all his new friends to go get something to eat on them. We’ve been contacted by Howie Mandel. He wants to get on the phone and talk to Shayden and pick his brain. I believe Jake Paul’s manager messaged my wife through the GoFundMe page wanting to get Shayden to go to Dallas for his upcoming fight and do a meet and greet with Jake Paul… I’ve probably had 20 people in my inbox saying we will send him and his family to Disneyland or Disney World… And a lot of people not just trying to help him with financial stuff, but putting him in positions to help him make friends, like getting him into camps, getting him into jiu jitsu classes, maybe getting him onto a football team,” said Brennan Ray.

This weekend, the community will be holding the Shine Like Shayden event for him and his family.