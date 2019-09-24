VIDEO: Man punches teenage girl during Florida high school basketball brawl

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage girl says she blacked out after a grown man punched her at a girl’s high school basketball game in Florida.

Miramar High School was playing a game against American Heritage when a fight broke out on the court.

During the brawl, a man is seen on video grabbing a girl by her hair and throwing a punch.

“All of a sudden from behind me this big guy that I’d never even seen before. He grabbed me by my head. He comes his arm all the way back and he hits me,” the victim, whose first name is Malia, told WPLG.

Malia told the news station the blow was so painful, she blacked out before some adults came to her aid.

“I’m glad that I’m okay,” she said.

The teen’s family is filing a police report.

“If I was a parent in that situation I would have been trying to get my two children off of that court and I would have been trying to get out of it. But instead he grabs another minor and he hits them with full force,” said Malia’s uncle, Shemar Adams. “How do you think you would react if someone hit your niece? Someone else probably big enough to do damage to you hit a little child like that.”

Hollywood police say they’ve identified the man responsible for the attack and an investigation is underway.

