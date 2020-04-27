1  of  75
VIDEO: Fox protecting its family, scaring away bobcat in Massachusetts

National News

by: Jada Furlow

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – A South Hadley resident captured a video of a fox trying to scare away a bobcat right in his yard Saturday night!

Eddie Radwilowicz told 22News he was in his backyard when he heard a loud yelp which he knew was a fox that has been running around in the neighborhood for weeks. “I knew something was up. Sure enough she comes running out of the woods into my side yard and my neighbors yard and then I saw what was causing all the commotion,” Radwilowicz said.

In the video, you can see a bobcat appear and the fox trying to scare it away. Radwilowicz said the fox was in its den in the woods with her kits when the bobcat popped up. The fox didn’t mind him filming at all because its primary focus was on protecting its family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

