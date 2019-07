VERMONT (WROC) — Vermont has a new 92% tax on e-cigarettes in an attempt to dissuade teens fro vaping.

The tax went into effect on July 1. U.S. health officials have called the surge in youth using e-cigarettes an ‘epidemic’.

Vermont is also raising the legal age to buy tobacco or e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The law goes into effect in September.