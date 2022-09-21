CONLEY, Ga. (WHNT) — Several ready-to-eat vegetable products are being recalled over the possibility of listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The GHGA company is recalling various products, including diced veggies, salsa and dips after the firm was notified that a single sample of a product tested positive for the bacteria on Sept. 16.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The FDA says the products were sold primarily in Kroger locations across Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

All of the following products are affected by the recall:

Asparagus Saute 9.5oz, UPC: 8 26766 19027 0, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion 7oz, UPC: 8 26766 19004 1, Sell-by: 9/15/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Diced Red Onion 10oz, UPC: 8 26766 18100 1, Sell-by: 9/19/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Fajita Mix 9.5oz, UPC: 8 26766 19031 7, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Fiesta Corn 10oz, UPC: 8 26766 18462 0, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Hamburger Fixins 10oz, UPC: 8 26766 19028 7, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 14452 5, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Large Medium Salsa 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19071 3, Sell-by: 9/18/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Large Mild Chunky Guacamole 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19053 9, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 254

Large Mild Salsa 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19069 0, Sell-by: 9/18/2022, Lot: GHGA 263

Mango Habanero Blender 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 19044 7, Sell-by: 9/17/202, Lot: GHGA 264

Medium Hatch Salsa 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19076 8, Sell-by: 9/18/2022, Lot: GHGA 265

Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip 20oz, UPC: 8 26766 14510 2, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 266

Mild Guacamole Blender 13oz, UPC: 8 26766 19045 4, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 267

Mild Guacamole Blender 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 14434 1, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 268

Mushroom Stir Fry Blend 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 19010 2, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 269

Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill 10.5oz, UPC: 8 26766 19036 2, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 270

Small Medium Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 19062 1, Sell-by: 9/18/2022, Lot: GHGA 271

Small Ranch Tray with Dip 21.0oz, UPC: 8 26766 19087 4, Sell-by: 9/15/2022, Lot: GHGA 272

Snacking Peppers 12oz, UPC: 8 26766 19037 9, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 273

Spicy Guacamole Blender 9oz, UPC: 8 26766 14436 5, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 274

Steak Topper 7.5oz, UPC: 8 26766 19026 3, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 275

3 Skewer Veggie Kabobs 22oz, UPC: 8 26766 19008 9, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 276

Tri Pepper Blend 7oz, UPC: 8 26766 19003 4, Sell-by: 9/15/2022, Lot: GHGA 277

Vegetable Bowl 42oz, UPC: 8 26766 18468 2, Sell-by: 9/17/2022, Lot: GHGA 278

According to the FDA, the products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on Sept. 11. Officials say the “sell-by” date has expired and products have been removed from store shelves, but they are warning anyone who might still have the items to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The products were packaged in clear plastic containers with sell-by dates and lot numbers listed on the top primary label of each item.

For more information on the items included in the recall, including pictures of the products, or for questions or concerns, contact the company or visit the FDA’s website.