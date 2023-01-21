ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids (UFFK) is launching an investigation into the January 5 shooting outside a Rochester high school, the advocacy organization confirmed Saturday.

The nationally-focused nonprofit was formed in response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. They work with schools, students, and parents across the country to deter gun violence in schools and advocate on behalf of those who experience shooting-related violence.

On January 5, an altercation that started off campus made its way to the front doors of Benjamin Franklin High School, where several shots were fired. Security footage of the incident was released the following day, resulting in the suspension of four employees.

Saturday, two freshmen girls who came face-to-face with the shooter — and who are identifiable in the leaked security footage — spoke with News 8 about their experience.

UFFC told News 8 they are opening an investigation to advocate on behalf of the girls, who have not been back to school since the incident for fear of being targeted.

Friday evening, UFFC expanded their 24-hour mental health support resource line (888-685-8464) to students and community members affected by the Rochester shooting.

Additionally, UFFC said they are working with community members to form STOPNOW volunteer school patrol teams. These are modeled after New York City’s famous Guardian Angels program, the organization said, and will work to provide a positive support presence for the affected community.

“Parents and students have come forward requesting aide in this matter,” Founder and National Director Daniel Chapin stated, “They do not feel heard. They do not feel safe. There are too many questions unanswered here and students are still suffering and not feeling cared for by the very system entrusted to do just that. And that is unacceptable.”