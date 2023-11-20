(WHTM) – The U.S. Postal Service’s recently announced pricing changes for shipping will take effect on Jan. 21, 2024.

According to the USPS, the following changes, which were announced Nov. 15, will be made:

USPS Ground Advantage prices would increase by 5.4%

Priority Mail service prices would increase by 5.7%

Priority Mail Express service prices would increase by 5.9%

“The Postal Service has upfront pricing and does not add surcharges for residential and regular Saturday delivery, nor fuel,” the USPS said in a release.

The USPS is also seeking price adjustments for such products as post office box rentals and international mail services. The Postal Regulatory Commission will review the prices.

Pricing for USPS Connect Local, which provides businesses with local same-day and next-day delivery, will stay the same.

The current pricing for USPS Shipping Services is as follows:

Priority Mail Express – The item you ship should arrive within two business days Current price: From $28.75 Priority Mail – The item you ship should arrive within three business days Current price: Flat Rate Envelope: From $9.65 USPS Mailing Box: From $10.20 Your Own Box (Depending on weight and size): From $9.35 USPS Ground Advantage – The item you ship should arrive within two to five business days Current price: From 4.75



According to USPS, 98% of people in the U.S. get their mail and packages delivered in less than three days.