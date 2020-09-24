USDA says text scam is targeting SNAP recipients

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIVB) — The USDA is warning people about a text scam targeting SNAP recipients.
According to the USDA, the text may say you were chosen to get food stamps or SNAP benefits. If you’re unsure if a request for information on SNAP is real or not, contact your local SNAP office.
A suspicious text should be deleted without a response.
The USDA says people should never share personal information like social security numbers, PIN numbers, SNAP cards or bank information with a person or organization they don’t know.
More information on SNAP scams can be found here.
A consumer complaint can be filed with the Federal Trade Commission here.