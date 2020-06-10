Live Now
US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts

National News

by: Kenny Jackson

FILE – In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines. The captain of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore, which would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The ship is docked in Guam (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.

Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’

