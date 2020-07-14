1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

First federal execution in nearly 2 decades carried out in Indiana

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first federal execution in nearly two decades was carried out Tuesday in Indiana.

Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at 8:07 a.m. ET by the Vigo County coroner.

Lee was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller; his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

“I didn’t do it,” Lee said just before he was executed. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I’m not a murderer.

His last words were: “You’re killing an innocent man.”

He had been scheduled to receive a lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital at 4 p.m. EDT Monday, but a court order issued Monday morning by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan prevented Lee’s execution.

A federal appeals court in Washington refused the administration’s plea to step in, leaving the hold in place before the Supreme Court acted by a 5-4 ruling and allowed the execution to move forward. The execution was set to resume at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Department of Justice issued a written statement explaining the delay in the execution.

“A couple of hours ago, Mr. Lee’s counsel raised for the very first time a technical legal issue challenging our ability to go forward with the execution,” according to the statement. “Specifically, his counsel claimed that even though that court had issued a decision several weeks ago vacating the stay issued by a district court in Arkansas.”

The DOJ said that out of an “abundance of caution,” they filed an emergency motion to expedite the issuance of a mandate” and awaited a final court ruling before proceeding.

Prior to his execution, Lee had access to social visitors, visited with his spiritual adviser and had been allowed to receive mail, prison officials said.

The witnesses for Lee were expected to include three family members, his lawyers and spiritual adviser.

Two more executions are scheduled this week, though one, Wesley Ira Purkey, was on hold in a separate legal claim. Dustin Lee Honken’s execution was scheduled for Friday.
A fourth man, Keith Dwayne Nelson, is scheduled to be executed in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

