1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Up, up in the sky – it’s WiFi!

National News

Balloons bring internet connectivity to remote locations in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina

by: Matt DiNardo

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – It’s not a bird. It’s not a plane. It’s not superman. But it is something that is out of this world! Okay, that might be a slight stretch, but it is something that is really unique and could help those with poor internet service.

Some residents in Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia are seeing tiny “white dots” in the sky.

These floating “white dots” are balloons from Loon, which are floating at roughly 60,000 feet about ground. There are many balloons that are working together to provide WiFi to areas in Virginia, North Carolina and around the world.

Source: Loon

Here is how the project works. Think of a large weather balloon that floats in our sky and at the base of the balloon is a large box, or payload, that has radio receivers, transmitters and solar panels. The balloon travels to an area then maneuvers and hovers, connecting to a base on the ground.

Source: Loon

From that base, then balloon then provides a WiFi signal which will allow users to transmit data back and forth to the web. These balloons can also “hook-up” allowing for an even greater signal over an area providing more reach.

Screen capture of ADB-S Exchange showing the Loon balloons

This is not new technology – it has been in development for several years, but it is finally being deployed and some are seeing these balloons in Virginia skies. In fact they are being tracked by many different flight programs. You can even track the balloons yourself online.

Source: Loon

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss