U.S. businesses struggling to find workers

UNITED STATES — Across the U.S., businesses are struggling to find workers. A new report shows a growing labor shortage due to baby boomers retiring and not enough young workers to replace them.

The labor shortage is being felt in all sectors — especially in education.

According to September Federal Labor Statistics, there’s currently a 307,000 job shortfall in public education that can’t keep up with growing student enrollment.

Recent teacher strikes in several states reveal the reason many applicants are staying away is due to low pay and lack of resources.

A chief global strategist with J.P. Morgan Chase, David Kelly, has an idea for a solution.

“So, what you need to do in fact, over the next decade is increase immigration maybe from one million a year to two million a year. If you did that, you could actually grow the working age population,” said Kelly.

Kelly also suggests making three year college degrees more available, and even delaying eligibility for medicare benefits to retirees by one year until the age of 66.