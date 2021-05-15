Two charged for leading authorities on pursuit

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two people from Niagara Falls on Friday following a vehicle pursuit through several towns.

According to authorities, a deputy attempted to stop 47-year-old Michael Quarcini Jr. and 32-year-old Heather Moody on Walmore Road.

Officials say the vehicle refused to stop and drove from the Town of Wheatfield into the Town of Lewiston.

The vehicle continued to flee while both Sheriff’s deputies and Town of Niagara Police officers pursued it.

Authorities said the vehicle rear-ended another vehicle while traveling on Saunder’s Settlement and continued a short distance, ultimately coming to a stop in the 1100 block of Saunder’s Settlement after the crash disabled the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s office says an 87-year-old passenger of the rear-ended vehicle went to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital for neck pain.

Quarcini and Moody were taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with DWI, third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an injury accident, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

Officials say Quarcini had an active warrant out of the City of Tonawanda for petit larceny.

The Sheriff’s office says Moody was taken into custody on an active warrant also out of the City of Tonawanda for third-degree burglary. Moody was turned over to City of Tonawanda Police, the Sheriff’s office says.

Quarcini is awaiting arraignment on his charges in the Niagara County Jail.

According to officials with the Sheriff’s office, Quarcini and Moody were in a similar incident in Niagara County back in January.

During the incident, multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle occupied by Quarcini and Moody through several jurisdictions.

The pursuit ended on Pierce Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls after the vehicle struck a police tire deflation device, officials say. Quarcini was taken into custody and faced multiple vehicle and traffic charges in that incident, and both also had outstanding warrants.