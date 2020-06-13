Trooper accused of having sex with teen he met during crash investigation

MARION COUNTY, F.L. (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested in Marion County after investigators said he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl he met while investigating a crash the child was involved in.

Christopher Del Russo, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 as well as transmitting information harmful to minors, officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to WESH, Del Russo met the victim after she was involved in a crash that he was investigating.

The victim told investigators Del Russo gave her his phone number the night she was in the accident and told her that she could call him “if she needed someone to talk to,” the report said.

Investigators say Delrusso had sent sexually explicit videos of himself to the victim.

Delrusso admitted to detectives that he had sent sexually explicit messages and videos to the juvenile victim as well as having sexual intercourse with the victim.

Detectives are concerned that Delrusso may have more victims and are asking anyone with information regarding Delrusso to contact Detective Sutliff at 352-368-3546.