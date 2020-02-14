Transgender woman poised to make Argentine soccer history

Soccer player Mara Gomez poses for a portrait at her home in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Gomez is a transgender woman who is limited to only training with her women’s professional soccer team, Villa San Carlos. She is waiting for confirmation from the Argentina Football Association (AFA) she can play. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Dozens of trophies, balls and cups sit on two worn, wooden shelves in the small home in a Buenos Aires suburb of Mara Gómez, who is poised to become the first transgender woman to play professional soccer in Argentina.

Tall and athletic, Gómez looks at the mementos from her arduous journey in soccer and life, smiles and says: “When I started I was so bad. I’d kick the ball at the goal and it would go anywhere.”

Gómez spent years playing in local women’s leagues before being signed by Villa San Carlos in the first division.

Now the 22-year-old is awaiting the Argentine Soccer Federation’s decision whether to authorize her signing.