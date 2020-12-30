Tops Friendly Markets will offer COVID-19 vaccine

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — To maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced the U.S. government’s partnerships with large chain pharmacies and networks that represent independent pharmacies and regional chains. Tops Friendly Markets pharmacies will be participants in this program.

As health resources, Tops Friendly Markets pharmacists and pharmacy interns are trained and certified through APHA, American Pharmacists Association, to give immunizations. They have also counseled patients and expanded access to childhood vaccinations.

“Tops Friendly Markets pharmacies are proud to be among one of the first sites receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) partnerships,” said Matthew Hamed, director of Pharmacy for Tops. “As members of Topco, a network of independent retailers, we are able to offer the same opportunities for our customers as the larger chains. This partnership with HHS will allow our pharmacies to provide access to those who may not otherwise have access to the vaccine.”

For more information on the roll out plan for the COVID-19 vaccination, customers may call consumer affairs at 1-800-522-2522, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.