Top baby names for 2020

CHICAGO, I.L. (NewsNation Now) — The most popular baby names of 2020 are in!

The Social Security Administration released its annual list and the top three names for both boys— Liam, Noah and Oliver — and girls — Olivia, Emma and Ava — remained the same from 2019 to 2020.

Henry and Alexander replaced Mason and Ethan on the boys’ list from previous years. The last time Henry made the top 10 was in 1910.

Here are the top 10 baby names for each gender:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Elijah 4. Charlotte 5. William 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Amelia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Alexander 10. Harper

The Social Security Administration says that pop culture has an effect on baby naming trends.

The organization began creating the baby name list in 1997, and the names on the list date back to 1880. The list is compiled using parents’ applications for their babies’ Social Security cards.