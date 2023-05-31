(NEXSTAR) – Do you “go nuts” for doughnuts? Sure you do. We all do. They’re made from fried dough and sugar. We’d be fools not to be interested.

But we don’t go gaga over just any doughnut. We all have our favorite shops and flavors, and we’re always on the lookout for newer, tastier varieties. And while there’s no shortage of shops providing exactly what we crave, there are also plenty of mediocre doughnut purveyors that, frankly, no one has ever gone nuts for.

To help us find the best of the best, Yelp’s team of analysts have compiled their second annual ranking of America’s top 100 doughnut shops based on the ratings and reviews of Yelp’s online community. The 2023 list — released ahead of National Doughnut Day on June 2 — includes shops from 27 states and Washington, D.C., though some are more well-represented than others.

California and Florida, for instance, are each home to 10 of the top-rated doughnut shops on Yelp’s list. (It’s worth noting that Yelp’s list-makers only allow 10 businesses per state for purposes of “geographic diversity.”) Seven of the entries, meanwhile, are found in Arizona, but Illinois, Nevada and Texas aren’t far behind, each boasting six shops in the 2023 ranking.

Only one shop can claim the No. 1 spot, however, and that honor goes to California’s Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon, which specializes not only in doughnuts but also in its close cousins: the cinnamon roll and the apple fritter.

“The donuts are perfect and I don’t even like donuts much — I’d say I’d be a donut fan if they all tasted like this spot,” wrote one happy customer who left a 5-star Yelp review.

Can’t make it to California to try the top-rated doughnut shop? The complete list, as determined by Yelp’s data, can be found below:

Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon – Rocklin, California HOLE – Asheville, North Carolina JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee – San Juan Capistrano, California Munchkins Donuts Shop – Covina, California Hot N. Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop – Page, Arizona Round Rock Donuts – Round Rock, Texas The Jelly Donut – San Francisco, California Stan’s Donut Shop – Santa Clara, California Simone’s Donuts – Long Beach, California Purvé Donut Stop – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Brooklyn Baking – Waterbury, Connecticut Happy Donuts – Puyallup, Washington Superior Bakery – Fayetteville, North Carolina Steve’s Donuts – Riverside, California Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai – Portland, Oregon Old Fashioned Donuts – Chicago, Illinois Marie’s Donuts – Sacramento, California Glee Donuts & Burgers – Anaheim, California Diablo Doughnuts – Baltimore, Maryland Milkbomb Ice Cream – San Francisco, California Sweethearts Gourmet Donuts – Anthem, Arizona Sweet Coloradough – Glenwood Springs, Colorado Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop – Brooklyn, New York Donuts To Go – Sanford, Florida Nord’s Bakery – Louisville, Kentucky Fresh Donut & Deli – Salt Lake City, Utah Chuck’s Donut Shop – Renton, Washington Ruby Donut – Ayer, Massachusetts Biagio’s Donut Shop & Pizzeria – Eastlake, Ohio Twinkle Donuts – The Colony, Texas Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring, Texas Texas Donuts – Lorton, Virginia Beiler’s Bakery – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Avon Donuts – Pontiac, Michigan Home Cut Donuts – Joliet, Illinois Yum Yum Bake Shops – Colmar, Pennsylvania Bill’s Donut Shop – Centerville, Ohio Sedonuts – Sedona, Arizona Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry – Henderson, Nevada Bake Shack – Dania Beach, Florida Beacon Doughnuts – Chicago, Illinois S-H Donuts – Austin, Texas Ray’s Donuts – Marietta, Georgia Maui Ono Donuts – Kihei, Maui, Hawaii Sweet Spot Cafe – St. Ann, Missouri Granny’s Gourmet Donuts – Bozeman, Montana Sunrise Donuts – Phoenix, Arizona Holey Grail Donuts – Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii Family Donut Shop – Seattle, Washington Pink Love Donuts & More – Oakland Park, Florida The Local Donut – Scottsdale, Arizona Paula’s Donuts – Tonawanda, New York Thomas Donut & Snack Shop – Panama City Beach, Florida Gurnee Donuts – Gurnee, Illinois Long’s Bakery – Indianapolis, Indiana PANA Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea – Indianapolis, Indiana Baker’s Dozen – Raleigh, North Carolina Ronald’s Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada Urban Cookies Bake Shop – Phoenix, Arizona Hole in One Donut – Tampa, Florida Glazed Doughnuts – Hampton, Virginia OMG Donuts & Bakery – Concord, North Carolina Donnie’s Donuts – Ormond Beach, Florida Desert Donuts – Phoenix, Arizona Sluys Poulsbo Bakery – Poulsbo, Washington Donut King Hawaii – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Friendly Donut House – Henderson, Nevada Dough in the Box Donuts – Marietta, Georgia The Hollywood Donut Factory – Hollywood, Florida Mr. Donuts – Lone Tree, Colorado DG Doughnuts – Ocoee, Florida Dom Bakeries – Ypsilanti, Michigan Donut Day – Aloha, Oregon Carol Lee Donuts – Blacksburg, Virginia A & H Donuts – Fort Worth, Texas Heights Bakery – Columbia Heights, Minnesota The Tatonut Shop – Ocean Springs, Mississippi Doe Donuts – Portland, Oregon Dulce Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada Valkyrie Doughnuts – Orlando, Florida Dan-D-Donuts & Deli – Panama City, Florida Dev’s Donuts – Marietta, Georgia Hell Yeah Gluten Free – Atlanta, Georgia Glazed Over Donuts – Beacon, New York Aware Coffee – Las Vegas, Nevada Kane’s Donuts – Boston, Massachusetts (downtown location) The Doughnut Vault – Chicago, Illinois Angelina Bakery – New York, New York Carl’s Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada The Flour Box – Seattle, Washington Marietta Donuts – Marietta, Georgia Gibson’s Donuts – Memphis, Tennessee Kamehameha Bakery – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Mikiko Mochi Donuts – Portland, Oregon Grand Donuts – San Antonio, Texas Donut Run – Washington, D.C. HenDough – Hendersonville, North Carolina Titus Bakery – Lebanon, Indiana Croffle House – Flushing, New York Donut Den – Joliet, Illinois

More information about each shop, as well as links to their Yelp pages and a handy map of all 100, can be found at Yelp.

As part of its second annual list, Yelp also compiled a ranking of the top 25 doughnut shops in Canada. Because if you think Americans go nuts for doughnuts, reports have shown that our northern neighbors are absolutely delirious for the things.