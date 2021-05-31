‘That is just what needed to happen’: Father of man arrested for DUI thanks state trooper

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado state trooper assigned to the overnight DUI patrol shift got an unexpected letter after he arrested someone with alcohol on their breath.

It was an appreciation from the parent of the man suspected of driving intoxicated.

“I didn’t expect to get a compliment on a DUI stop,” said Trooper Camden Nichols.

About a month ago, Nichols was on a typical patrol. He ended up arresting someone for DUI. He didn’t expect to get a compliment email from the parent of the man arrested, thanking him for doing the right thing.

They were unexpected words on a page about something Nichols does every day.

“My main goal is go out and get DUIs before they turn into crashes where someone hurts themselves or hurts someone else,” said Nichols.

Only a year and half into his career, Nichols’ passion for patrolling reignited.

“It makes you feel good. That’s why I got into policing in the first place,” Nichols said. “I take a lot of pride in hearing those good words.”

Nichols is a third-generation law enforcement officer and he hopes lessons in this letter will reach others.

“Who knows? This may have had a bigger effect than I thought (and) might save a lot more lives,” said Nichols.