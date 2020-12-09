Texas student says he’s no longer suspended for nail paint; school to hold special meeting

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB) – A Texas high school student suspended for painting his nails says he’s no longer being disciplined but will continue to speak out until the dress code changes.

Trevor Wilkinson’s story garnered national headlines after the Clyde High School student was issued an in-school suspension.

The school district will host a special meeting where they will discuss the issue, but Wilkinson says he will continue to speak out until there is change.

“My superintendent and principal tried to respectfully find a middle ground for us to meet on to kind of put this away, but unfortunately I could not do that middle ground, I could not meet them there,” said Wilkinson. “The middle ground that they wanted was: I take off my nails and in return, they’ll let me speak at the board meeting. But I could not do that because I’ve been to a board meeting before and I spoke about a lot of these things and nothing happened, so I decided to not take the middle ground and to actually stand my ground on this.”

In the end, Wilkinson said his suspension was lifted and the Clyde CISD has called a “special meeting” to talk about the issue.

Additionally, the school district received a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union, where they were asked to reexamine the dress and grooming code policies that are “unconstitutional and discriminatory.”

Wilkinson has collected over 160,000 signatures on his Allow Males to Wear Nail Polish petition.

Wilkinson continues to advocate for the dress code policy change and said he hopes that the outcome of the meeting held on Thursday will allow him and other students to freely express themselves.