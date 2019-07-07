Texas 19-year-old dies after firework explodes into his chest

FORTWORTH, T.X. (AP) — Officials say a 19-year-old man died in North Central Texas after a firework exploded into his chest and arm.

Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records show Maneno Juma died of blunt force trauma at a Fort Worth hospital around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Fire spokesman Michael Drivdahl said firefighters found the severely burned teenager in a residential area of southeast Fort Worth.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what happened. There’s no indication the accident happened during a professional fireworks display.

Fire crews responded to more than 450 911 calls regarding arson, burns and fires— which is 45 percent more than a typical day.