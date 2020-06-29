1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Texan 8-year-old boy calls 911, saves sister’s life

National News

by: Dan Booth

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the blood pressure of 5-year-old Kennedy Ashburn dropped to critical levels, and she suffered a diabetic seizure.

“We woke up to her jerking and I looked over at her and she was jerking uncontrollably. She was kicking and screaming and she didn’t know where she was, what was going on, and I grabbed her and I kept telling her, ‘Hey it’s mom,'” said Kennedy’s mom, Candace Ashburn.

In the heat of the moment, her 8-year-old brother, Kingston Ashburn, was the one who called 911.

“I was scared. That was her time doing it, it’s just so scary. When someone’s type one, it’s scary,” said Kingston Ashburn.

“I was thinking that I was going to lose my daughter,” said Candace Ashburn.

The Abilene Police Department recognized Kingston’s courageous actions by giving him an award.

“He made me proud. I’m so overjoyed, I mean, especially with the situation, it came out to be a great situation,” said Candace Ashburn.

Because of their help during his family’s time of need, Kingston says he will always remember the first responders who helped save his sister’s life.

“I’m thankful for all the cops out there, and the ambulance, and the fire department,” said Kingston Ashburn.

“I’m just very blessed to have her here today, and have my son,” said Candace Ashburn.

Kennedy has made a full recovery, and you can find more information about type one diabetes here.

