Tennessee man sues Popeyes over sold-out chicken sandwich

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee man is suing Popeyes over the “countless time wasted” unsuccessfully trying to score the wildly popular crispy chicken sandwich that sold out earlier this week.

Craig Barr, of East Ridge, identified in Hamilton County court documents, accused the company of “false advertising, deceptive business practices by entity to public.”

The shortages seem to be going on across the country, as the popularity of the new menu item surges following a social media battle with Chick-Fil-A, a competitor that sells their own version of a crispy chicken sandwich.

He went on to describe his alleged hardships: “countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes. No chicken sandwich. Was told to come back this day – still no sandwich.”

According to WTVC, Barr added that he was “hustled” after responding to an ad on Craigslist from someone claiming to know an employee who could hide away sandwiches for those willing to pay extra, then exchange them for $24. Barr says he paid the person, but never got his sandwich.

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” Barr told the Times Free Press. “It just consumes you.”

Barr added in the complaint that he damaged his tire and rim while trying to track down the elusive sandwich, and suffered emotional damage after being humiliated by his friends.

Barr is asking for $5,000 in damages and was assigned an October 28 court date.

“It’s totally deceptive. Who runs out of chicken? It’s a big fiasco. Someone has to stand up to big corporate,” Barr said to WTVC.

Popeyes did not immediately respond to WTVC’s requests for comments and a spokesperson told them that they don’t comment on threatened litigation.