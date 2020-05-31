Target CEO: ‘The day will come for healing, our team will join hearts, hands and resources in that journey’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WROC) — Target’s CEO and Chairman, Brian Cornell, released a statement following the recent riots across the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Cornell says a Target in Minneapolis had more than 200 employees lose their jobs due to the looting — but, he says all displaced employees will still receive their full pay and benefits in the coming weeks.

He said in the statement, “We are a community in pain. That pain is not unique to the Twin Cities—it extends across America. The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts. As a Target team, we’ve huddled, we’ve consoled, we’ve witnessed horrific scenes similar to what’s playing out now and wept that not enough is changing. And as a team we’ve vowed to face pain with purpose.”

Cornell says Target’s merchant and distribution teams are preparing truckloads of first aid equipment and medicine, bottled water, baby formula, diapers and others essentials to ensure that no one in the areas with the heaviest damage is cut off from supplies.

Target has closed certain locations temporarily around the United States to keep their employees safe.

The statement ended with a sentiment of encouragement and solidarity:

“It’s hard to see now, but the day will come for healing—and our team will join our hearts, hands and resources in that journey. Even now, Target leaders are assembling community members, partners and local officials to help identify what more we can do together and what resources are required to help families, starting right here in Minnesota. Since we opened our doors, Target has operated with love and opportunity for all. And in that spirit, we commit to contributing to a city and community that will turn the pain we’re all experiencing into better days for everyone.”

You can read the full statement here.