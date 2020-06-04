1  of  74
Suspect in custody after Chicago police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 officers injured

National News

by: Courtney Gousman and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN)— A man is in custody after leading police on an hour-long chase through Chicago that left one woman dead and two officers injured.

The incident started just after 8 p.m. Wednesday after police spotted a 22-year-old man driving a Jeep that was “possibly wanted for numerous crimes in neighboring suburbs.”

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, leading police on a chase on local expressways.

The suspect crashed on the city’s North Side, got out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby gas station with police chasing him on foot, police said.

The suspect then jumped into a running SUV and fled as Chicago police and Illinois State Police pursued him.

During the chase, officers crashed into two civilian vehicles. A 37-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer was taken to a hospital and later died. A male driver and two female passengers in a Hummer were taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Two officers had to be extricated by firefighters after the crash. The officers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the chase had been called off about 25 minutes before the deadly crash.

“Terminate the chase. Let each one monitor the vehicle…we can terminate. Terminate the chase….we are terminating …,” according to scanner audio.

Police said the suspect was caught after he crashed into a pole and led police on a brief foot chase. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Multiple charges are pending.

