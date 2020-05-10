Surfer dies in shark attack at Santa Cruz County beach

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The person attacked by a shark on Saturday at a Santa Cruz County beach has died, according to authorities.

The 26-year-old man was surfing at Manresa State Beach when he was attacked.

California state park officials responded around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department.

The type of shark species that attacked the victim is unknown.

Officials say the shark attacked the victim within 100 yards of the shore.

Under Santa Cruz County’s current COVID-19 social distancing beach rules, between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. the only place beach-goers are permitted to be is in the water. The sand is off-limits, but surfers are allowed to traverse the sand to reach the ocean.

#BREAKING : A shark attack occurred today at Sand Dollar Beach in Santa Cruz County. This beach is next to Manresa State Beach south of Aptos. No immediate information is available on the medical status of the victim. Attack happened within 100 yards of the shore. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/FPkOaQjwcv — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) May 9, 2020

Great white sharks are commonly seen swimming near the beaches of Santa Cruz County during this time of year, however, attacks against people are very rare.

Monterey Bay drone photographer Eric Mailander has been observing dozens of great white sharks swimming near the shoreline in recent days. While back out on his boat Saturday morning, he counted 15 sharks. None were showing signs of aggressive predatory behavior, he said.

