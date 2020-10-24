SUNY Oneonta sees hundreds of COVID-19 cases

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR-TV) — Since the outbreak of hundreds of positive cases from SUNY Oneonta, Otsego County has had a major drop in the number of new positives. The college closed for the rest of the fall semester, but the county has still reported positives from students.

“There are still students on campus. I’m not sure how many remain on campus but they were allowed to remain on campus if they met certain criteria for unstable housing or if they really had no other place to go they were allowed to remain on campus. The majority of the cases we receive since campus has been closed have been in off-campus students.” – Heidi Bond, BSN, CPH Pubic Health Director, Otsego County Department of Health

The Otsego County Department of Health reminds the community to stay in isolation when you’re symptomatic and to avoid large gatherings. So far, there are 746 probable and confirmed positives linked to SUNY Oneonta.