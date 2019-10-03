Study: Men say it takes 7 months to know they found ‘the one’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETN) — A new study is says the average American man knows after seven months of dating if his partner is “the one.” Jewelers Mutual Insurance group asked 2,000 men a variety of questions about what goes into the decision to get down on one knee.
The survey also shows that nearly half of the men questioned say they received little hints from their partner about a future proposal. Some of those hints included watching TV or movies involving weddings, discussing other people’s engagements and marriages and leaving wedding magazines out to be discovered.