Study find Juul delivers more nicotine to blood than cigarettes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Inside a lab at the University of California, San Francisco, one study uncovered two things when it comes to vaping.

The first is that vaping is no different than cigarette smoke on your arteries. The second: San Francisco based bran Juul is especially potent — five times as much nicotine per hit than other e-cigs.

The study was conducted on rats through a machine.

“Juul has a lot more nicotine and that’s one of the things that makes Juul hook kids,” UCSF Cardiology Professor and the study’s Senior Author Matthew Springer said.

“The rats exposed to the Juul had a lot more nicotine in their system than the rats exposed to the previous generation e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes.”

In a statement, a Juul spokesperson said the goal when deciding the amount of nicotine to put in the pods was to help smokers quit cigarettes.