BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — A Louisiana high school student has a tough choice to make. She has more than 100 colleges vying after her, plus scholarship offers left and right, adding up to a whopping $4.5 million in offers.

Kassidy Parnell is a senior at Tara High School in Baton Rouge, where she earned a GPA of 4.1. She said her grades have landed her at the top of her graduating class.

According to Parnell’s parents, Kassidy has been accepted to 106 schools. Her dad keeps track of all the offers and scholarship money in a thorough spreadsheet.

Image courtesy of Lorenzo Bynum

Some of the schools that Kassidy has received acceptance letters from include Southern University, Saint Louis University, Butler, Oklahoma State, Marquette, Seton Hall University, Loyola University Chicago, University of Kansas and Kent State University.

Parnell has four full-ride scholarship offers and 13 Presidential Scholarships to her name, not to mention dozens of academic and merit scholarships. The amount offered by each school varies, with several topping $150,000, according to her dad’s spreadsheet.

The senior is also dual-enrolled at Baton Rouge Community College, where she takes computer science classes in addition to her high school course-load.

Parnell said she also enjoys English, reading, listening to music and studying cybersecurity.

“This girl is a hard worker, loyal friend, organized, witty and makes good decisions,” her father, Lorenzo Bynum, said. “She loves to learn new things. If she doesn’t know something she will look it up and remember everything about it. She is not afraid to explore new horizons and takes pride in her school and the work she does for IBM. She really makes our job easy as parents.”

Parnell and her family are touring college campuses every weekend as they try to narrow the choices down.

She graduates from Tara High School on May 18.