Starbucks barista spit in officers’ drinks, New Jersey police say

PARK RIDGE, N.J. – A New Jersey Starbucks barista faces multiple charges after he allegedly spit in the drinks of law enforcement officers.

Park Ridge police arrested Kevin A. Trejo, 21, of Westwood on charges of subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid; knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee, knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer; and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition.

The arrest followed a tip that Trejo was allegedly tampering with orders made by officers, according to a Park Ridge Police Dept. news release.

It’s not yet clear how many times Trejo allegedly spit in the beverages.

A company spokesperson told the Bergen Record that Trejo is no longer a Starbucks employee.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan called the allegations outrageous, saying in a statement, “Every time I think we as a society hit bottom, there is a new incident. Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn’t be while getting coffee.”