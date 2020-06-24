1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

South Dakota governor says Mount Rushmore not coming down on her watch

National News

by: Jen Steer and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KEYSTONE, S.D. (WJW) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is promising to protect Mount Rushmore as more monuments come down across the country.

The massive sculpture shows the faces of U.S. Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in the Black Hills region of the state.

When conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted, “So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?” Noem was quick to respond.

“Not on my watch,” the governor posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if there are any current, credible plans to deface or destroy Mount Rushmore.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protesters have vandalized and toppled Confederate monuments, while some cities opted to separate themselves from symbols of slavery.

Christopher Columbus statue at Virginia park torn down, thrown into lake

On Tuesday, officials in Charleston, South Carolina unanimously voted to remove a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun. The statue sits at the top of a monument in a downtown square.

Last week in Columbus, Columbus State Community College removed its statue of Christopher Columbus, while Mayor Andrew Ginther announced its statue will be removed from city hall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

