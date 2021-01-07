Some are questioning police response to Capitol riots

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — Civil rights leaders are questioning the police response to the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday, calling it a double standard.

After the breach, 1,100 National Guard troops were deployed and hundreds of federal law enforcement officers were sent in to assist.

That’s compared to June when around 5,000 guardsmen and 1,600 active duty troops were brought to the DC area in preparation for protests following the death of George Floyd.

“It appeared to me that the response outside was slow,” Former US Capitol Force Police Chief Terry Gainer said.

“The Calvary should have been coming to get those people the hell off the steps and the platforms, but that would have been very, very ugly and difficult to do if you didn’t have superior force.”

Gainer said those who broke into the Capitol builring could face felony charges.

“If this were a group of young people who was organizing under the banner of Black Lives Matter, we would have seen triple the number of law enforcement,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said.

68 people were arrested. Four people lost their lives.