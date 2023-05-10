INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – An Indiana sheriff’s deputy is dead and her son is in the hospital after they were attacked while dogsitting at their home in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 8 p.m. to the city’s east side, on reports of an aggressive animal. Upon arrival, IMPD said officers spoke with neighbors who said that a person had been attacked by an aggressive dog inside a nearby home. Officers attempted to get inside and eventually found a woman, on the ground and injured, inside an adjacent garage.

IMPD Major Mike Leepper said officers attempted to get inside the garage but were cut off by an aggressive dog. Officers then had to “destroy” the dog, Leepper said.

IEMS and Indianapolis fire crews were called to the scene for medical attention. The adult woman laying inside the garage was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as 46-year-old Tamieka White.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said White has been a deputy for the sheriff’s department since 2007 and worked in the Judicial Enforcement Division.

“Deputy White was a bright light to all that knew her,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal. “We are immensely grateful for her nearly 17 years of service to our agency. We will work to uphold her legacy as a courageous and dedicated public servant.”

Officers also located White’s 8-year-old son in the home, who had also been bitten by the aggressive dog. That boy, IMPD said, was taken to a trauma center.

Maj. Leepper said that multiple other animals, including three dogs, were found inside the home, as well. An initial investigation into the attack by homicide detectives shows that the dogs were “meant to be” at the home and did not come from outside.

A source with law enforcement said only one of the dogs belonged to White. She was dogsitting the three other dogs, including the attacking dog, for a friend. The specific breed of the aggressive dog was not made public.

IMPD was unable to answer questions about whether there had been previous runs to the home for aggressive animals in the past.