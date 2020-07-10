1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sheriff: Florida homeowner kills armed intruders; their accomplice now faces murder charges

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeowner shot and killed two armed men who were allegedly trying to break into his Florida home Friday. Another man was wounded in the shooting and faces charges, including second-degree murder, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Friday morning in the Tampa suburb of Wesley Chapel.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said the man was home by himself, playing video games when he heard a commotion at the back of his house. He grabbed a gun, entered a hallway and saw a masked suspect pointing a gun in his direction.

The homeowner fired on the suspect, killing him. A man behind the first suspect was also gunned down, but managed to fire his gun before he died, Nocco said.

Nocco said the homeowner opened fire on a third suspect, but his gun jammed and the suspect was able to flee.

Nocco said a neighbor was able to hold the third suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived at the scene.

The suspect is facing two counts of second-degree homicide and one count of home invasion robbery.

“He is accountable for the deaths because it was during the commission of a felony that he was involved in that those two people died,” Nocco said.

He remains in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. As of this writing, the homeowner is not facing any charges.

“The victim in this case exercised his Second Amendment right to protect himself and his home,” Nocco said.

The incident remains under investigation.

