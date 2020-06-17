1  of  74
Closings
Senator Gillibrand proposing $50 billion child care fund

National News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — -Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing for legislation to fund child care providers, as. more businesses reopen and people return to work.

She’s proposing “The Child Care is Essential Act:” a $50 billion child care stabilization fund to help providers struggling to stay open due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The act would cover some expenses for child care providers, and offer tuition and copayment for families. It would also prioritize providers in underserved populations.

The child care is essential act would require participating businesses to continue to pay their staff. Gillibrand says more than 355,000 people in the child care industry have already lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

