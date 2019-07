BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on Congress to do more to stop the rise of suicides.

The Senate Minority Leader says the national suicide rate has gone up by 33 percent in the last 20 years.

Schumer believes there needs to be more training on suicide prevention for health care providers and doctors in places like Onondaga County, where suicide rates are 25 percent higher than the state average.