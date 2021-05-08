Search for missing Olean man who has autism

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are still searching for an Olean man who has been missing since Sunday. Police say they’ve received dozens of tips from people who say they’ve seen Cole Geise, but none of those tips have led them anywhere.

Police have mainly been focusing their search on Route 16, on Rock City Road. Cole is 6’5″, weighs 215 pounds and has autism. Captain Robert Blovsky said he also walks with a limp.

Blovsky said Cole left his house around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, but that’s not out of the ordinary. He walks all day, sometimes until 10 p.m.

“He’d go to Walmart, he’d go down to just outside the city, on south miles to look at the horses. He would go to Country Fair, he would go to another supermarket here. So he had somewhat of a routine, he’d go to different places, but it was always the same places,” Blovsky said.

If you think you see Cole, police are asking you not to approach him, because he may try to hide. Instead, take a picture with your phone and send it to the police.