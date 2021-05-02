Search continues for missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo State student is still missing, a week after she was last seen on campus.

Saturday, the search for her continued, with family and friends again canvassing Niagara Falls State Park and the surrounding area.

Cameras last captured 19-year-old Saniyya Dennis leaving her dorm room, last Saturday night

Her family believes she may have taken an NFTA bus to Niagara Falls. Saniyya’s phone was last pinged early Sunday morning near Goat Island.

Her father has been actively posting about the search for his daughter on social media.

“I appreciate everybody on social media that’s been reaching out, trying to help. Like I said, if you got any tips, it can be unanimous, Please don’t play with me, please be real, be respectful,” her father said on Instagram.

Dennis’ family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find her.

In a statement issued Saturday night, the chief of Buffalo State’s University Police promised that his department will not rest until Saniyya is found.