Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman’s counsel to present evidence prior to September sentencing in Friday morning hearing

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WTEN) — The counsel representing Clare Bronfman, the heiress to the Seagrams liquor fortune and financial backer of the sex cult NXIVM submitted a letter to motion for a hearing to present evidence prior to her September sentencing and is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

In the letter, the council writes that the pre-sentence report included “false and outrageous” claims that invite the court to Sentence the financial backer on crimes she allegedly did not commit such as recruiting immigration status for non-citizens so they could become sexual partners for Keith Raniere, convicted Capital Region cult leader.

In the letter the counsel is asking for Bronfman to be sentenced “for what she actually did, and not based on what she did not do.”

In August, Bronfman pleaded guilty and admitted in her plea that she harbored someone who was living in the U.S. illegally for unpaid “labor and services” and that she committed credit card fraud on behalf of Keith Raniere, the lead of a group called NXIVM.

In her plea agreement, Bronfman agreed to forfeit $6 million of her fortune and faces more than two years in prison at her sentencing on September 30th.

Friday’s hearing starts at 10:30 a.m.

Take a look at the letter here: