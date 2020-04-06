Schumer calls for supply czar in coronavirus pandemic

1  of  75
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — The Federal Government is sending 600,000 N-95 face masks to New York City but Senate Minority Leder Chuck Schumer wants a senior military officer in charge of critical equipment in the country.

With supplies of protective masks and gloves running low, and a critical shortage of ventilators reported nationwide, Schumer said there is an urgent need to appoint someone now to get states what they need.

Without that, Schumer said the government is forcing states to compete with each other over ventilators.

“I am renewing my push for a senior military officer, a czar, to be in charge of manufacturing and distribution and have the full authority of the president to send the materials where they’re most needed immediately,” Schumer said. “This is very necessary. It’s necessary now. It’s going to be even more necessary in a few weeks as the crisis spreads to other cities and states and they have what we have in New York.”

Schumer said he has spoken to Vice President Mike Pence about establishing this position and the vice president said they are considering it.

