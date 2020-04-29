Live Now
URMC, RRH officials on resuming elective surgeries
Schools to hold graduations at drive-in movie theater in Kansas

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

The Boulevard Drive In

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools have a plan to make sure 2020 seniors are recognized.

“This year’s graduation is headed to the movies,” the district announced Tuesday.

To be specific, KCKPS is holding its graduations at the Boulevard Drive-In, which is celebrating 70 years in operation this year and is one of only two drive-ins in the area.

The district will have six nights of ceremonies at the drive-in, featuring graduates’ names on the big screen.

A lot of details still haven’t been announced yet, including times and dates for each ceremony, but the district said it will still be social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

