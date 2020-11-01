Salt Life co-founder arrested after teen found dead in hotel room

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A co-founder of the popular Salt Life brand was arrested Friday after an 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a South Florida hotel.

Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was discovered by police Friday in Jacksonville suffering a medical emergency, WJXT reported. He was transported to a local hospital before taken to jail.

WJXT said records and past media reports show Hutto is a co-founder of Salt Life, a popular Florida-based clothing brand. A spokesperson for the brand says Hutto hasn’t been with the company since 2013.

Riviera Beach detectives headed to Jacksonville when they heard of Hutto’s location. The police department suspects Hutto of shooting and killing a Lake City teen after she was found dead Thursday morning at a Riviera Beach hotel.

Hutto was taken to the Duval County Jail after his release from the hospital.

Salt Life issued a statement saying, “Salt Life sends their utmost sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. In 2013, the co-founders of Salt Life sold their entire business to the new owners. The co-founders have not been associated with the brand in any way since the purchase in 2013.”